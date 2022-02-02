Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' to release on March 4

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' to release on March 4

In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 11:37 ist

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film 'Jhund' is all set to hit the theatres on March 4.

'Jhund' is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

The movie is directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Amitabh Bachchan
bollywood
Entertainment News
Entertainment

