Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for ‘Radhe Shyam’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the Hindi version of Prabhas’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multilingual romantic-drama is set in Europe in the 1970's and features Prabhas as Vikramaditya, who falls in love with Prerana, played by Pooja Hegde.

Kumar said given the scale of Radhe Shyam, it required a narrator with a recognisable voice.

"The film is set in the 1970’s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognises, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator," the director, who has earlier helmed 2015 Telugu film Jil, said in a statement.

The film marks the second collaboration between Bachchan and Prabhas after their ambitious film Project K, which is currently in production.

Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on March 11 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

