Anand Kumar to explore Kollywood, to announce his 'most ambitious' movies

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Anand Kumar graced the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 on October 09. He was one of the prominent celebrities from the Hindi cinema industry to attend India's most prominent entertainment awards night held in Bengaluru.

Amidst the South cinema’s biggest stars Allu Arjun, Suriya, Nani, Pooja Hegde, Sai Pallavi and others, Anand was seen sharing sweet nothings with the who’s who from the South Cinema industry.

We tried to reach him to know about the starry night and came to know that the filmmaker, who has given hits with actors like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill and Manoj Bajpayee, was here for some 'special purpose'. Anand is making his plunge towards the Southern cinema and will soon announce his two Tamil films.

Anand Kumar, who is one of the regular attendees of Filmfare, spoke exclusively to DH and said “Well, this is not just a regular award show, I am more than happy to be here today seeing the best of South Cinema being honoured.”

“There is a purpose behind everything and I am here with a reason, I am here with a 'special purpose' which everyone will get to know soon. I am happy to see south films making a great impact all over India and people, especially in the North, have welcomed the Southern films.”

“Being from ‘God’s own country’ I think the time has come for me to give it back to my land from where I belong. There are a few things in Malayalam that are taking shape but again, it's too early to talk about anything. Few projects are there that is being pending for a long but I see them getting materialized soon,” added the filmmaker.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise won big at the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South. While Soorarai Pottru bagged seven awards, Pushpa took home six awards.

Filmfare Awards South also honoured the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with Lifetime Achievement Award.

