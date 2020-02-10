Anasuya Bharadwaj complains of cyber abuse

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 10 2020, 18:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2020, 18:28pm ist
Anasuya has complained about cyber abuse. (Credit: Facebook)

Popular Telugu television presenter and actor Anasuya Bhardwaj has complained of cyber abuse by a twitter user. Police said on Monday that they have begun a preliminary probe into her complaint. Bharadwaj thanked the cyber crime police for their response. 

Tollywood
DH Entertainment
