Andrea Jeremiah says the Vijay starrer ‘Master’ has a car chase sequence

Andrea Jeremiah, widely considered to be one of the finest performers in the Tamil film industry, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vijay starrer Master and this has piqued curiosity. According to Times of India, the actress recently revealed that she took up the film as she wanted to give her fans a ‘treat’. The Vishwroopam star said that she enjoyed working with ‘Thalapathy’ and now considers herself to be a Vijay fan.

Andrea added that Master has a thrilling car chase sequence that is likely to click with the aam janta and highlighted that is her favourite scene from the biggie.

The Taramani heroine has been be a part of several well-received movies. In 2018, she impressed a vast section of the audience with her bold performance in the Vetrimaaran-helmed Vada Chennai and this propelled her into the big league. Many feel that Master has the potential to establish her as an ‘A-lister’.

Master, previously known as Thalapathy 64, is an action-thriller that features Vijay in a new avatar. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed flick reportedly has quite a few stellar punchlines that could elevate the Mersal hero’s stardom to the next level. Master features Vijay Sethupathi as the villain and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie goers. Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame plays the leading lady.

Master was supposed to arrive in theatres in April but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. It is slated to hit screens in several languages and will be Vijay’s first pan-India release since the 2015 disaster Puli, which featured Sridevi in the role of a queen. If things go as planned, Master might open new avenues for ‘Anna’. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the coronavirus situation improves and things return to normal.

