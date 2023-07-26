Angad Bedi to make his South cinema debut with 'Hi Nanna'

After getting much love for Lust Stories 2, actor Angad Bedi is all set to make his debut in the South Indian film industry. He has bagged a crucial role in the Telugu movie Hi Nanna.

The movie stars his Lust Stories 2 co-star Mrunal Thakur, Telugu superstar Nani and Shruti Haasan. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer and is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

Angad says, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It's a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story.”

Hi Nanna is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.