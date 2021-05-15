Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for Madhuri Dixit on her birthday

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday. He said that he hoped to do a film with her at the earliest. He added that being an actor he feels 'happiest' when on the set. His comments come at a time when the shoots of most films have come to a halt due to the Covid-19 situation.



Anil and 'Mads' were a popular pair in the late 80s and 90s and enjoyed a strong fan following due to their crackling chemistry. The perception was that Lakhan's macho looks complimented her vivacious screen presence. They starred together in over a dozen films, becoming an integral part of B-town. Their most notable films include Tezaaab, Beta, Ram Lakhan and Pukar. Beta, in particular, became quite popular due to the Dhak Dhak Karne Laga song, which was considered to be a bit bold for the time. They eventually stopped working with each other before reuniting for the 2019 release Total Dhamaal, which emerged as a hit. Many felt that their chemistry still had the 'it' factor.

Anil, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in AK Vs AK that clicked with the target audience despite garnering mixed reviews. It featured Anurag Kashyap as the parallel lead and was released on Netflix.

The 'Jhakaas one' is a part of Takht, one of the most ambitious films of Karan Johar's career. The biggie, however, may take longer than expected to begin the shoot. There was also talk of him essaying a key role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. He also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in his kitty.

Madhuri, on the other hand, was last seen in Kalank that reunited her with Sanjay Dutt. The KJo-backed film proved to be a commercial failure despite garnering attention with its production values. The cast included Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur