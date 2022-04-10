Anil Kapoor's 'Thar' to premiere on Netflix on May 6

Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Thar' to premiere on Netflix on May 6

'Thar' revolves around an antique dealer's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2022, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 17:47 ist
The official poster of 'Thar'. Credit: IANS Photo

Thar,  which stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 6.

The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery and thrill, set in the Western noir world and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.

This is the second time the father-son duo of Anil and Harsh will collaborated after the black comedy thriller, AK vs AK

It tells the story of Siddharth, an antique dealer's journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.Things take an interesting turn when a local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings and he crosses paths with Siddharth. 'Thar' is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company, and has been directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

