Anil Kapoor to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father in ‘Animal’?

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor will soon be teaming up with director Sandeep Vanga, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, for a dark thriller titled Animal. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

According to a report carried by Pinkvilla, ‘Lakhan’ will be seen essaying the role Ranbir’s father in the biggie. The character is reportedly the head of a business empire and has a burning desire to succeed professionally. The teaser, which was released a few weeks ago, suggests that Anil’s character will be brutally murdered during the course of the film.

The Pinkvilla report further states ‘Pari’ will be essaying the role of Ranbir’s wife in Animal. Her scenes with the young star are likely to be the backbone of the film. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen as the main antagonist of the movie

Animal was originally supposed to be made with Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. ‘Prince’, however, reportedly refused to take it up due to its ‘dark’ theme. The buzz is that the film will be completely different from other movies belonging to the thriller genre. Sandeep made an impressive Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh and many feel that Animal might help him consolidate his standing in the industry.

Ranbir, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Brahmastra, co-starring his ‘girlfriend’ Alia Bhatt. He also has the Yash Raj Films-backed Shamshera in his kitty. The film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and will mark her first collaboration with ‘Sid’. It also features Sanjay Dutt in a key role. Shamshera was expected to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the release date in the coming months.