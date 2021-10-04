Animated movie 'Ron’s Gone Wrong' to release in India on October 29

'Ron’s Gone Wrong' to release in India on October 29

  • Oct 04 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 18:54 ist
The official poster of the film. Credit: PR Handout

 Computer-animated comedy adventure Ron’s Gone Wrong is set to release theatrically in India on October 29, the makers announced on Monday.

The 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s film offers a "touching and hilarious look" at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot.

Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

The film is helmed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith. Octavio Rodriguez is co-directing.

The story centres on Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his 'Best Friend out of the Box.'

"Ron’s hilarious malfunctions in today's social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship," the synopsis reads.

One Direction star Liam Payne will also have his new single "Sunshine" as part of the film.

