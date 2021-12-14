Ankita Lokhande marries Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande marries Vicky Jain

PTI
  • Dec 14 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 22:35 ist
Credit: Instagram/@lokhandeankita

Actor Ankita Lokhande on Tuesday tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony here attended by the couple's family and friends from the industry.

The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the city's Grand Hyatt Hotel, where Lokhande's friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode were present. 

Rode and Khanvilkar took to their Instagram stories and shared pictures of the couple, confirming that the couple got married.

The groom arrived with his baraat in a vintage car, pictures and videos of which were shared by her fans on social media.

For the ceremony, the 36-year-old "Pavitra Rishta" star wore a golden lehenga while Jain matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

The wedding festivities of the couple began from Saturday with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was also attended by Lokhande's close friend, actor Kangana Ranaut.

The duo worked together in 2019 period movie "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi ".

A red carpet event for the couple's reception was called off due to rising Covid cases in the city. 

