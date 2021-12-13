Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's pre-wedding pictures take over social media

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14. Their ring ceremony is already creating a sensation on social media.

Several photos and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies including 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' went viral on social media. In a few videos that grabbed eyeballs she was seen performing beautifully for Vicky at the engagement party.

The actress can be seen decked up in a glittering black ensemble. Her smile reflected all her excitement and happiness. Both of them can be seen hugging each other and sharing the most precious moments with their fans by showing their rings to them.

Several other pictures that were shared from her mehendi ceremony showed Ankita and Vicky wearing outfits in pastel pink shades. Ankita wrote: "The love we share makes my mehendi look so beautiful... so meaningful... so memorable." The couple can be seen dancing together.

This wedding season just keeps giving us beautiful moments! Here are some awww-dorable pictures from #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain’s mehendi ceremony. pic.twitter.com/uQW0ka8F5Z — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 13, 2021

In one of the videos, Ankita was seen adorably performing on the song Love Me Like You Do. A fan club captioned the video: "Look at this Barbie doll. @lokhandeankita."

Recently, Shraddha Arya had given a glimpse of the wedding card on social media. In the video she was seen opening a blue invitation card for Ankita and Vicky's wedding. The venue on it is mentioned as Grand Hyatt, Mumbai but the date is clearly not visible. It only reads December 2021. Well now it is all set to happen on December 14.

