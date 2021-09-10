‘Annaatthe’ first look poster: Rajinikanth’s desi swag is hard to miss

Sun Pictures on Friday unveiled the first look poster of Kollywood legend Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe much to the delight of ‘Superstar’ fans. It features the veteran actor in a ‘desi’ avatar that caters to those who liked his look in Petta. His swag and smile are hard to miss.

Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama with family elements and revolves around the personal life of its charismatic protagonist. The film reportedly has an emotional storyline with plenty of commercial elements. The flick has been directed by Siva, best known for films such as Siruthai and Viswasam, and marks his first collaboration with the Sivaji actor.

Rajini reportedly asked the top filmmaker to work with him as he liked his Pongal blockbuster Viswasam. The film stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. This will be Thalaivi’s third major film with Rajinikanth. The two first joined hands for the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. They reunited nearly 15 years later for Darbar. It remains to be seen whether they are able to leave an impact with their chemistry this time around. Khusbu, on the other hand, last teamed up with ‘Thalaivar’ for the 1992 release Pandian.

Annaatthe features Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

The biggie comes at a time when Rajinikanth is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He was last seen in Darbar that failed to live up to expectations. It was directed by mass filmmaker A R Murugadoss and revolved around the troubled life of a cop. The cast included Nayan, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Nawab Shah. The perception is that Annaatthe may help him regain his mojo. Siva, on the other hand, will be hoping to score another hit with what will be his first release after Viswasam.