‘Annaatthe’ first look poster out

‘Annaatthe’ first look poster: Rajinikanth’s desi swag is hard to miss

The film has been directed by Siva

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2021, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 13:59 ist
The official poster of the film. Credit: Twitter/@sunpictures

Sun Pictures on Friday unveiled the first look poster of Kollywood legend Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe much to the delight of ‘Superstar’ fans. It features the veteran actor in a ‘desi’ avatar that caters to those who liked his look in Petta. His swag and smile are hard to miss.

Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama with family elements and revolves around the personal life of its charismatic protagonist. The film reportedly has an emotional storyline with plenty of commercial elements. The flick has been directed by Siva, best known for films such as Siruthai and Viswasam, and marks his first collaboration with the Sivaji actor.

Rajini reportedly asked the top filmmaker to work with him as he liked his Pongal blockbuster Viswasam. The film stars Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Nayanthara as the leading ladies. This will be Thalaivi’s third major film with Rajinikanth. The two first joined hands for the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi. They reunited nearly 15 years later for Darbar. It remains to be seen whether they are able to leave an impact with their chemistry this time around. Khusbu, on the other hand, last teamed up with ‘Thalaivar’ for the 1992 release Pandian.

Annaatthe features Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

The biggie comes at a time when Rajinikanth is going through a difficult phase on the work front. He was last seen in Darbar that failed to live up to expectations. It was directed by mass filmmaker A R Murugadoss and revolved around the troubled life of a cop. The cast included Nayan, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Nawab Shah. The perception is that Annaatthe may help him regain his mojo. Siva, on the other hand, will be hoping to score another hit with what will be his first release after Viswasam.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajinikanth
Tamil Cinema
Kollywood
DH Entertainment
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

Here's why you may be feeling sluggish at work

 