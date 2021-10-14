'Annaatthe' teaser: Rajinikanth's swag is hard to miss

Sun Pictures on Thursday unveiled the official teaser of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Annaatthe much to the delight of 'Superstar' fans. It features the mass hero in a 'desi' new avatar and has a distinct rural setting. The background music and the veteran voiceover/dialogues add new life to the video.

Annaatthe has been directed by top filmmaker Siva and marks his first collaboration with 'Thalaivar'. It has a family setting and an emotional storyline. The film is likely to feature pretty much everything--right from punch dialogues to action scenes-- that is is synonymous with a mass entertainer. It stars Nayanthara as the female protagonist and is her second film with Rajinikanth in less than two years. The two previously seen in Darbar, which did not do well at the box office. The cast includes Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu.

The film's tunes have been composed by D Imman, who impresses fans with his work in Siva's previous movie Viswasam, and are likely to cater to a rural audience. The first single, titled Annaatthe Annaatthe , has already created a buzz among movie buffs as it marks Rajini's final collaboration with the legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last year. . The two had previously teamed up for films such as Thalapathi, Muthu, Lingaa and Petta.

Annaatthe is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

