'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'The Marvels' switch release dates

The decision was made as 'Quantumania' has finished its principal photography while 'The Marvels' is still under production

  Apr 30 2022
The official logo of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'. Credit: IMDb

 Marvel Studios has decided to swap the theatrical release dates of two its much-awaited superhero films -- The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Marvels, a sequel to the studios' 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel, was scheduled to come out on February 17, 2023, but will now release on July 23, 2023, a date previously occupied by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania".

The third film in the Ant-Man series will hit the theatres on February 17.

According to Deadline, the decision was made as Quantumania has finished its principal photography while The Marvels is still under production.

Quantumania is expected to take forward the multiverse storyline launched with the 2021 Disney+ series "Loki", which featured Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, whose death creates the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Quantumania, Majors will essay the role of the main villain and a variant of his Loki character, Kang the Conqueror.

Franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are all returning for the film, along with director Peyton Reed.

The Marvels, featuring Brie Larson as superhero Captain Marvel, is directed by Nia DaCosta.

Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani also feature in the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next Marvel Studios title to release theatrically. The film is scheduled to come out on May 6

