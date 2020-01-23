Anupam Kher is a clown, need not be taken seriously, says Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah called fellow actor Anupam Kher a "clown" during an interview with The Wire about the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register across the country.

Responding to a question on how the film industry has supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Award-winning actor was speaking that fewer people in the industry have opposed such policies. Naseeruddin took the example of Kher, who is known for his pro-BJP stance, and said, "Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it."

Anupam Kher on Wednesday hit back at his 'A Wednesday' co-star Naseeruddin Shah over his "clown" comment. In his response, Kher posted a video message on his official Twitter handle and said Shah has a habit of criticising others from the film industry.

"Though I have never said anything bad about you but now I will. You have spent your entire life in frustration, despite achieving so much. If you can criticise Dilip Kumar sahab, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, then I'm sure I'm in great company. None of them has ever taken your statements seriously as we all know that due to the substances you have been taking all these years, you don't realise the difference between what is right and what is wrong," Kher said.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

He further said that if Shah gets "some headlines" by criticising him, then it would be his gift to him.

Naseeruddin had supported Deepika Padukone's stance to meet the JNU students who were attacked on the campus on January 5. He had added that he understands why Bollywood superstars have been silent but wondered for how long they can keep silent.

