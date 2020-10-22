Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi give ‘Premam’ vibes as they pose for a photo

Actor Anupama Parameswaran took to Instagram to share a photo in which she is seen striking a pose with Sai Pallavi and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. The two look their radiant selfs and appear to be getting along like a house on fire.

Sai Pallavi and Anupama became good friends while working on the Malayalam movie Premam, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2015. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly, revolved around the true meaning of love and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. While the Fidaa star played the role of ‘Malar’, Anupama essayed the character of ‘Mary’. The film was later remade in Telugu under the same title with Naga Chaitanya stepping into Nivin Pauly’s shoes.

Also read: Sai Pallavi to star in director Anil Ravipudi's next movie?

While Anupama reprised her role from the original version, Shruti Haasan played Sai Pallavi’s role from the original version. Just like the Malayalam version, the Telugu one too did well at the box office.

Coming back to Anupama, she was last seen in the Malayalam movie Maniyarayile Ashokan that released directly on Netflix amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Dulquer Salmaan-backed movie received mixed reviews from fans despite featuring an engaging premise.

She will next be seen in the Tamil movie Thalli Pogathey, co-starring Atharvaa The film, an adaptation/remake of the Tollywood film Ninnu Kori, is expected to hit screens once the current situation improves.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil movie NGK that did not live up to expectations. The film was directed by Selvaraghavan and featured Suriya in the titular role. She will soon be seen in the Telugu movie Virata Parvam, which reportedly features her in a new avatar. She also has Love Story, co-starring Chay, in her kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the current situation improves.