Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Director Anurag Basu's upcoming movie Metro... In Dino is set to be released in theatres on December 8, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as an anthology of "heartwarming stories of contemporary couples", the Hindi film stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Metro... In Dino depicts stories of bittersweet relationships with a modern-day scenario and will hit the floors soon.

The upcoming film, which apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Basu's 2007 movie Life in a... Metro, marks yet another collaboration between Basu and his friend, music composer Pritam. The duo has worked on films such as Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo.

Metro .. In Dino is presented by T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.