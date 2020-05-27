Anurag Kashyap’s tweet about ‘Paatal Lok’ actor Abhishek Banerjee goes viral

Anurag Kashyap is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the country. The Dev D helmer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and outspoken nature. The director on Tuesday (May 26), took to Twitter and praised actor Abhishek Banerjee for stealing the show with his stellar portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi in the Anazon Prime Video offering Paatal Lok. He also pointed out the star had played a small role in the 2006 release Rang De Basanti and indicated that he has paid his dues.

Pataal Lok, produced by actress Anushka Sharma, is a crime-thriller that revolves around what happens when a lowly cop gets the opportunity to work on a high-profile case. Abhishek plays the role of a ‘killer’ who gets drawn into a conspiracy. The cast includes noted actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi

While talking about Paatal Lok, Abhishek had previously told DH that he tried to understand the physche of the character to do justice to the show.

“I tried to understand the reasons behind the crimes (committed by the character). I also tried to figure out the socio-political aspects of Paatal Lok. The workshop organised for us helped me get drawn to the angst of the character,” he had added.

Coming back to Anurag, he was recently seen playing a key role in the Nawzuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu that released directly on Zee5 a few days ago. The film, sadly failed to impress a vast section of the audience and did not make the desired impact. The Akira villain has also been actively demanding a digital release for the Shoojit Sircar-helmed Shoebite that has been lying in the cans for some time due to copyright issues. The film, which has created a buzz in the film circles, features Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

