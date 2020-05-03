Anurag Kashyap urges the producers of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Shoebite’ to release the film on a streaming platform

Anurag Kashyap recently urged the producers of the Shoojit Sircar-helmed Shoebite to release the film, which has been lying in the cans since 2010, on a streaming platform and help it find an audience. The movie, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a new avatar, had created a fair deal of buzz when it was first announced and many expected it to be a gamechanger for all concerned. The flick, however, never made it to theatres due to a copyright issue.

According to Shoojit, Shoebite is based on an idea suggested by filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, who wanted to make the film in Hollywood but did not.

Ayushmann Khurrana had once said that Shoebite is a terrific film that deserves to be India’s entry to the Academy Awards/ The Oscars. He had added that watching the flick was a terrific experience which left him ‘inspired’ and ‘happy’.

Similarly, Shoojit had stated that not releasing Shoebite was an ‘insult’ to the undisputed ‘Megastar’ of Hindi cinema.

Coming back to Big B, he was last seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that marked his first collaboration with Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi. The period drama, revolving around the dark side of the British rule, opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices but failed to make an impact ‘up North’. It, however, received rave reviews from all and sundry due its gripping screenplay. The cast included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu and Ravi Kishan.

Bachchan will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo that marks his first collaboration with Ayushmann. A while ago, Bollywood’s favourite ‘Donor’ had said that he will be at loggerheads with the Piku star in the movie. Big B also has the much-hyped Brahmastra in his kitty. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair.