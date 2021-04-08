Anushka lifts Virat and netizens love the show of might

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Team India skipper Virat Kohli made headlines again, when the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen attempting to lift Kohli from behind.

As the Indian skipper continues to play along, Anushka easily lifts the cricketer twice. She captioned the video: "Did I do it?" and fans made the video a viral sensation.

"Strength 👌" commented Comedian Danish Sait. "Shaktimaan ultra pro max," said another user. "Aise hi chhod diya?! Chokeslam toh dena tha bro! (You let him go just like that? Should have at least chokeslammed him!)" said another user.

"Who did it better.. Brock or Anushka?" another fan commented.

In January this year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika. Anushka returned to work after maternity leave and Kohli is set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday.