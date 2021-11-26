Anushka praises Priyanka for 'roasting' Nick Jonas

Anushka Sharma praises Priyanka Chopra for 'roasting' Nick Jonas

Priyanka jokde about the age gap between her and Nick in the video

Anushka acted alongside Priyanka in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

 Bollywood star Anushka Sharma had the best reaction to Priyanka Chopra 'roasting' her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and heaped praises on Priyanka. Anushka re-shared a post by her Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor and applauded her.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor wrote: "How good are you in this @priyankachopra!!(hearts emoji)."

In the short clip, Priyanka is heard saying: "Hi everyone. I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember. I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there."

She then went on to joke about the age gap between her and Nick.

Priyanka said: "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Speaking about Anushka, she has two films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. She produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul for OTT last year.

