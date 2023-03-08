'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' to release in China on March 31

Production house Yash Raj Films made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 08 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 14:40 ist
Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga followed Mauji and Mamta (played by Dhawan and Sharma), a married couple in small-town India who begin their own small-scale clothing business. Credit: IANS Photo

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, the 2018 film starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, will hit the screens in China on March 31.

Production house Yash Raj Films made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday.

"A beautiful tale sewn with love and self-reliance #SuiDhaaga - Made In India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023," the makers said in the tweet.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga followed Mauji and Mamta (played by Dhawan and Sharma), a married couple in small-town India who begin their own small-scale clothing business.

Also Read | After 'Pathaan', fingers crossed 'Bholaa' will also do well: Ajay Devgn

The Hindi film, produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma, opened in India on September 28, 2018 to positive reviews and emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Dhawan also shared the news on Instagram.

"A super special film that won everyone's love! #SuiDhaaga - Made In India set to release in China on 31st March! #SharatKatariya | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf," he wrote in the post.

"Sui Dhaaga", also starring Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, and Namit Das, was screened in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), the Belt and Road Film Week, in 2019.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sui Dhaaga
bollywood
Anushka Sharma
Varun Dhawan
India News
China
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

India to send 20,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

Dry spell turns forests in Karnataka into tinderbox

 