Anushka Shetty hopes the COVID-19 crisis gives us a new perspective on life

Actress Anushka Shetty, who became a pan-India star with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, recently penned an emotional note on the coronavirus crisis and hoped that it would give us a new perspective on life.

‘Lady Superstar’ said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that everyone, no matter how big or small, is an integral part of society amid what many have described as dark times. The powerhouse performer added that she is grateful to the ‘front liners’ who are leading the country’s battle against the pandemic.

Anushka has been a strong supporter of the measures taken by the central government to curb the COVID-19 outbreak right from the word go. She had previously urged people to respect the ‘janta curfew’ on March 22

The coronavirus threat and the recently imposed 21-day nationwide lockdown have brought the film industry to a standstill. Most production houses have pushed back the release dates of major movies keeping in mind the “health of the public”. F9, V, Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and No Time to Die are just a few of the major flicks that failed to hit screens as planned. Moreover, the shoots of flicks such as Acharya, Prabhas 20 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey have been suspended to avoid mass gatherings and this has created problems for daily wagers.’

Coming back to Anushka, she was last seen in the period-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that featured her in the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, opened well in the Telugu states but failed to rake in the moolah in the Hindi belt.

She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Nishabdham that marks her second collaboration with R Madhavan. The film, touted to be a thriller, has created a decent amount of buzz amongst a section of the audience and this might help it exceed expectations when it eventually hits screens.