Anushka Shetty ready to enter Bollywood

Actress Anushka Shetty is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive body of work and striking screen presence. The 'Lady Superstar' recently interacted with tweeple as part of the 'ask Anushka' session and opened up about her future plans.

Answering a question about entering Bollywood in the near future, 'Devasena' said that she is open to working across industries and does not consider language to be a barrier.

Anushka became a pan-India star when she acted alongside Prabhas in the Tollywood biggie Baahubali 2 and this opened new avenues for her. According to reports, she was expected to enter the Hindi film industry with the Sujeeth-directed Saaho but things did not work out. The film was ultimately made with Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and emerged as a hit in the Hindi belt.

Coming to the present, Anuska is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in the much-hyped Silence/Nishabdham that released on Amazon Prime Video on October 2, skipping the theatrical route. The film, directed by Hemant Madhukar, received negative reviews and failed to impress the target audience. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual had a stellar cast that included R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen

The buzz is that she will soon be teaming up with popular filmmaker P Mahesh for an ambitious movie but this is yet to be confirmed. She also reportedly turned down an offer to act in a web series backed by a streaming giant for reasons best known to her.