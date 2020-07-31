Anushka Shetty rejects lucrative offer from streaming giant?

There is no denying the fact that Anushka Shetty is one of the biggest and most successful stars in Telugu cinema. The actress enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. The Baahubali 2 heroine has starred in quite a few blockbusters, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with. According to several reports, the 'Lady Superstar' has turned out down an offer to act in a web series backed by a streaming giant.

The OTT platform reportedly wanted Anushka to be a part of the project as she is quite popular at the pan-India level. 'Devasena', however, turned down the offer for reasons best known to her.

Interestingly, Several big names from the film world have made an impact in the OTT space much to the delight of their die-hard fans. Nithya Menen recently impressed a section of the audience with her performance in Breathe Into The Shadows. The likes of R Madhavan (Breathe), Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man), Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur, Sacred Games), Jimmy Sheirgill (Your Honour) and Saif Ali Khan (Sacred Games) are some of the other names who made an impact in the digital space. Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah too are set to make their digital debut.

Coming back to 'Devasena', she was last seen in the well-received Bhaagamathie that emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The film, helmed by G Ashok, revolved around what happens when an IAS officer finds herself in trouble for an unexpected reason.

Anushka will next be seen in the highly-ambitious Nishabdham/Silence, which features her in a new avatar. The film has a strong cast that includes R Madhavan and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. It was supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation. One is likely to get clarity on the release once the current situation improves.