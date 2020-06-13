Anushka Shetty to collaborate with director P Mahesh soon?

Anushka Shetty, who enthralled fans with her powerful performance in the SS Rajamouli-helmed Baahubali 2, is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after names in Telugu cinema. The actress has starred in quite a successful 'heroine-centric' movies, proving that she is a 'Lady Superstar' in the truest sense. According to a report carried by HansIndia, she is all set to star in a film helmed by upcoming director P Mahesh of Ra Ra... Krishnayya fame. The film, reportedly backed on UV Creations, is likely to go on the floors soon.

Anushka is going through a terrific phase on the work front. She left the audience spellbound with her stellar act in the G Ashok-helmed Bhaagamathie, her first release after Baahubali 2, and gave strong proof of her abilities as a performer. The A-lister was last seen in the period-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The Surender Reddy-helmed biggie featured Chiranjeevi in the titular role and revolved around the unknown side of the British rule. The star-studded cast included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu and Race Gurram baddie Ravi Kishan. Many feel that working with a relatively less established director is a bold move on her part.

Meanwhile, Anushka is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Nishabdham that features her in a new avatar. The film, helmed by Hemant Madhukar of Vastadu Naa Raju fame, has a strong cast that includes Madhavan and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

A few websites had recently reported that Nishabdham would release directly on an OTT platform and skip the theatrical route amid the COVID-19 crisis, which grabbed a fair deal of attention. Producer Kona Venkat, however, made it clear that he wants the thriller to release in theatres as it was 'crucial' for the makers. One is likely to get clarity on the status of Nishabdham once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal