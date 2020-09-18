Anushka Shetty's 'Nishabdham' to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on October 2

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the eagerly-awaited Tollywood movie Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 2. skipping the theatrical route. The film was originally supposed to release in theatres in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Nishabdham, which has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, as Silence, is touted to be a thriller and revolves around what happens when a deaf and mute artist gets drawn into a murder investigation. It features Anushka in a new avatar that has created a great deal of buzz among fans for the right reasons. It has a strong cast that includes R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame.

'Maddy' and the Baahubali 2 actress had previously collaborated for the Tamil film Rendu, impressing a section of the audience with their performances. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to hit the right notes this time around as well.

Nishabdham is not the first major Telugu/Tamil movie to opt for a direct OTT release. Nani's V, the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin and Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal previously released on Amazon Prime Video, receiving decent reviews from the target audience.

Interestingly, Nishabdham will be Anushka's first major release since Bhaagamathie which opened to a good response at the box office in 2018. The actress enjoys a pan-India fan following and many feel that the Hemanth Madhukar-helmed movie might help her scale new heights.

Meanwhile, Anushka has reportedly turned down an offer to act in a web series and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. 'Devasena' is, however, likely to be a part of a film directed by P Mahesh. One is likely to get clarity on her upcoming projects in the days to come.