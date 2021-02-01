Anushka, Virat Kohli reveal daughter's name

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media on Monday to reveal the first photo of their baby and announced her name.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full" Anushka's tweet read.



Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy 🤗 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

The couple has named their daughter Vamika.