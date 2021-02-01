BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Healthcare, infra get stimulus shot Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Anushka, Virat Kohli reveal daughter's name

Anushka, Virat Kohli reveal daughter's name

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:46 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media on Monday to reveal the first photo of their baby and announced her name.

"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full" Anushka's tweet read.
 

 

The couple has named their daughter Vamika.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 