AP CM, TDP chief Naidu congratulate 'Naatu Naatu' team

Reddy said the Oscar award-winning song had left music lovers tapping their feet

PTI
PTI, Amaravati (AP),
  • Mar 13 2023, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 11:54 ist
A performance of the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated music director M M Keeravani and team for bagging an Oscar for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Music (Original Song) category.

Written by lyricist Chandrabose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Reddy said the Oscar award-winning song had left music lovers tapping their feet.

According to the Chief Minister, the song had amplified notations in a variety of genres, including pace, effect, beat and depth, showcasing the Telugu prowess at an international scale, creating history.

He conveyed his wishes to the entire unit of the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, for striking the 'Oscar chord with music to the ears of the global audience.'

Read | 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Oscar for Original Song

Reddy said the Academy award is an icing on the cake for the India cinema which recently celebrated its centenary.

Similarly, N Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo noted that 'Naatu Naatu' has sealed its place in history by winning the award for best original song at the 95th Oscar awards.

"This is probably the finest moment for Indian cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special," said Naidu congratulating Rajamouli, Keeravani, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chandrabose, Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava and choreographer Prem Rakshit.

'Naatu Naatu,' the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from Rajamouli's Telugu period action film RRR, waltzed its way to history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

