AP Dhillon hositalised after sustaining injury on tour

AP Dhillon hositalised after sustaining injury on US tour

He took to his Instagram stories to post an apology to his fans and share the news of the postponing of his tour dates

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:03 ist

Popular Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, known for songs such as Brown Munde, Excuses and Insane, has been hospitalised after he got injured in an accident during his US tour.

He took to his Instagram stories to post an apology to his fans and share the news of the postponing of his tour dates.

The singer shared a photograph of himself from the hospital.

Dhillon wrote: "To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover."

"However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

In another note, he said: "Rescheduled dates... San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14... Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Musicians

What's Brewing

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 