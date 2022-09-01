Aparshakti Khurana to host Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 championship

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who was seen in a movie based on professional wrestling Dangal (2016), will host the upcoming sporting event ‘Ultimate Kho Kho 2022’.

The homegrown sport, Kho Kho, had not seen any actor coming forward to promote the game. But with Khurana's entry, the game is expected to get bigger and better.

This year, the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 championship will be telecasted by a leading television network.

Aparshakti said that he is extremely happy to lend his support to this game, adding that he wants to continue doing his bit to bring to the forefront the many players behind it.

Aparshakti, whose latest movie Dhokha Round D Corner's teaser, starring R Madhavan, Darshan Kumar and Khushali Kumar, was recently released, said, "I have grown up loving and being part of sports. Having played both cricket and football in my personal life and even playing cricket professionally, I understand the nuance of how sports build discipline in one’s life. But apart from these sports, our country is known for such incredible homegrown sports that need to be taken to a global stage and be given a great platform and hence this league. I’m looking forward to being part of it and promoting this unique sport that is indigenous to our country."

The championship, which has around six teams, is being hosted in Pune.

The names of the teams are Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas.

The league will go on till September 4.