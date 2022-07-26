Aparshakti Khurana to play a dreaded Kashmiri terrorist in his next, undergoes major transformation to essay the role

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana is known for his acting prowess and has impressed the audience with his impeccable choice of characters and scripts. The actor is known for films like 'Stree', 'Luka Chuppi' and most recently, 'Hum Do Humare Do', all of which explore diverse human relationships in a comical way.

He is gearing up for his next film, 'Dhoka D Round Corner', a suspense thriller directed by Kookie Gulati and co-stars R Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar and is expected to hit the theatres in September 2022.

We have learnt that the actor is leaving no stones unturned to get into the skin of the character. He has reportedly shed several kilos for the film and has also taken classes to learn Kashmiri.

Speaking to DH about his role, Aparshakti said: “This film is a new space for me. I haven’t dabbled in this genre. So, it’s exciting and I’m glad the makers gave me this project and could put that confidence in me. It’s also exciting because the audiences will get to see a new side of me as an actor and see me playing a role in a non-comedy script. I’m essaying the role of a Kashmiri terrorist and it’s a whole different version of myself as a performer.”

Speaking about his preparation for the role, the actor said, "I hired and worked extensively to learn the Kashmiri language for my character. Also had to drop down a little weight to achieve a leaner look as the character demanded that and had to shorten my hair for the look:"

The film traverses’ different facets of human relationships but follows a rather gritty and darker central theme.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti will also be seen in the upcoming spy thriller, ‘Berlin’, also starring Rahul Bose, and a period drama series, Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.