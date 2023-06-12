AR Rahman's daughter Khatija to debut as composer

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija to debut as composer with Tamil film 'MinMini'

The film is directed by Halitha Shameem and features Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai and Pravin Kishore as lead characters

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 12 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 16:12 ist
Khatija Rahman composing for 'Minmini'. Credit: Twitter/@RahmanKhatija

Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter, singer Khatija Rahman, is making her debut as a composer with upcoming Tamil movie MinMini.

The film is directed by Halitha Shameem and features Esther Anil, Gaurav Kalai and Pravin Kishore as lead characters.

Halitha shared a photograph with Khatija from AM Studios, owned by the singer's Oscar winner father.

Also Read | Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' crosses Rs 50-crore mark in 10 days

"So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music is underway!" she wrote.

Khatija thanked the filmmaker for the opportunity.

"Thank you so much for having me on board for MinMini and for your kindness and trust and support. It's been a journey growing with the film and working with you," Khatija wrote on Twitter.

Khatija is the eldest daughter of Rahman and Saira Banu. The couple also shares daughter Raheema and son AR Ameen.

She made her singing debut with the song Puthiya Manidha from superstar Rajinikanth's 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. In Hindi, she sang the Rock a Bye Baby from the 2021 Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi in Hindi. Her latest song is Chinnanjiru Nilave from Mani Ratnam's blockbuster epic Ponniyin Selvan: 2.

Halitha's last directorial venture was Loners, a segment from the 2022 Tamil anthology series Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa.

