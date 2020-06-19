‘Aradugula Bullet’: Nayanthara starrer to have a digital only release?

Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after names in the film industry. A powerhouse performer, she has impressed a vast section on the audience with his gripping screen presence, charming screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. According to various reports, her long-delayed Telugu movie Aradugula Bullet is likely to release directly on a streaming platform.

The film, marking Nayan’s first collaboration with ‘Macho star’ Gopichand, has been directed by veteran filmmaker B Gopal and features an action-packed storyline. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Salim Baig and ace comedian Brahmanandam. The flick was supposed to hit screens in 2017 but this did not happen.

Gopichand is going through a difficult phase on the work front as most of his previous movies have not done well at the box office. In fact, his last release Chanakya collapsed in the opening weekend itself. Many feel, under these circumstances, a digital release might be a safe bet for the makers of Aradugula Bullet.

Coming back to ‘Thalaivi’, she was last seen in the much-hyped Pongal (or Sankranti) release Darbar, which opened to a good response at the ticket window. The Rajinikanth starrer, however, had limited impact on her career. She will soon be seen in Annaatthe, directed by top filmmaker Siva, The biggie, reuniting her with ‘Thalaivar’, is slated to hit screens next yeat. It has a strong cast that includes Khushboo, Meena and ‘Mahanati’ Keerthy Suresh,

Nayanthara also has the Vignesh Shivn-backed Netrikann and the RJ Balaji starrer Mookuthi Amman in her kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the novel coronavirus situation improves.