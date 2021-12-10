Are Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar being considered for Hindi remake of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda'?

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna recently got his career back on track when his latest movie Akhanda opened to a thunderous response at the box office, receiving positive reviews from critics. According to the reports, the biggie may soon be remade in Hindi. Several Bollywood producers are interested in purchasing its rights. The grapevine further suggests that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are being considered for the lead role. One is likely to receive clarity on the same in the coming days.

Akhada, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is a 'massy' action drama that features Balakrishna in two distinct avatars and is a showreel for the 'Nata Simha'. The film features a riveting background score and punch dialogues. The actor's performance as an Aghori, in particular, has been praised by the audience. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, the star of films such as Kanche and Jaya Janaki Nayaka as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the veteran actor. Her chemistry with NBK in the Jai Balayya song is one of the highlights of the movie.

The movie stars Srikanth as the antagonist and is a gamechanger for him. Akhanda marks Balakrishna's third collaboration with Sreenu. The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. They subsequently collaborated for Legend. The overwhelming response to Akhanda proves that they are a bankable duo.

Balakrishna is, meanwhile, going through an eventful phase on the work front. The Dictator hero is set to collaborate with director Gopichand, best-known for directing movies like Balupu and Krack, for a mass movie with commercial elements. He also has a flick with Anil Ravipudi, the director of films such as F 2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru, in his kitty. The perception is that these projects have the potential to help Balakrishna keep the momentum going.