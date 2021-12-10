Are Ajay, Akshay being considered for 'Akhanda' remake?

Are Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar being considered for Hindi remake of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda'?

Akhanda is a massy action drama that features Balakrishna in the role of an Aghori

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 15:54 ist
Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar are being considered for the film. Credit: AFP Photo/AFP Photo

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna recently got his career back on track when his latest movie Akhanda opened to a thunderous response at the box office, receiving positive reviews from critics. According to the reports, the biggie may soon be remade in Hindi. Several Bollywood producers are interested in purchasing its rights. The grapevine further suggests that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are being considered for the lead role. One is likely to receive clarity on the same in the coming days.

Akhada, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is a 'massy' action drama that features Balakrishna in two distinct avatars and is a showreel for the 'Nata Simha'. The film features a riveting background score and punch dialogues. The actor's performance as an Aghori, in particular, has been praised by the audience. It stars Pragya Jaiswal, the star of films such as Kanche and Jaya Janaki Nayaka as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the veteran actor. Her chemistry with NBK in the Jai Balayya song is one of the highlights of the movie.

The movie stars Srikanth as the antagonist and is a gamechanger for him. Akhanda marks Balakrishna's third collaboration with Sreenu. The two first teamed up for the 2010 release Simha, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. They subsequently collaborated for Legend. The overwhelming response to Akhanda proves that they are a bankable duo.

Balakrishna is, meanwhile, going through an eventful phase on the work front. The Dictator hero is set to collaborate with director Gopichand, best-known for directing movies like Balupu and Krack, for a mass movie with commercial elements. He also has a flick with Anil Ravipudi, the director of films such as F 2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru, in his kitty. The perception is that these projects have the potential to help Balakrishna keep the momentum going. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

balakrishna
Ajay Devgn
Akshay Kumar
Tollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

First pics of Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Ganguly tells why Rohit replaced Kohli as ODI skipper

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

 