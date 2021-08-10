Ariana Grande's futuristic Fortnite tour offers a glimpse of the metaverse

The future is here as pandemic-friendly virtual events gain popularity, and the latest among them is Ariana Grande’s Fortnite live concert.

A part of Epic Games' in-game live music event, Ariana Grande’s virtual tour was something Fortnite players had prior knowledge about.

Fortnite, developed by the North Carolina-based Epic Games is an online game played across multiple consoles — phones to Playstations and PCs to XBOXs.

Her performance, accompanied by the game developer's technological prowess and candy-themes, was enjoyed by her fans and gamers alike – who could zoom around the singer (as tall as a skyscraper here) in their avatars.

The event was a visual treat that took place after other stellar performances by Marshmello and Travis Scott. Travis Scott roped in 12.3 million live viewers, but Grande is likely to surpass that number since her tour went on for a few days.

Grande’s Fortnite concert debut was back in 2019 when she performed her hit song 7 Rings.

A video of the virtual show was shared by Fortnite on YouTube. Although it cannot match the experience of sliding on rainbows or floating around Ariana Grande in a bubble in a live in-game event, it is still worth checking out for the sole purpose of marveling at how much concerts have evolved.