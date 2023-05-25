Arijit Singh goes grocery shopping; internet reacts

When a celebrity does something completely mundane, like running errands, the internet gawks.

Recently, singer and composer Arijit Singh was spotted in his hometown Murshidabad in West Bengal, returning after grocery shopping. A video of the same is going viral over the internet with fans praising him for his "modesty" and "attachment to his roots".

In the clip, the Tera Hua singer was seen walking down the street towards his scooter holding a shopping bag. He was also captured talking to his neighbours in Bengali. When asked about his wife, he said she had visited a blood bank.

The video has garnered several reactions. Fans were thrilled to see their favourite singer's humility. Many have observed that Singh has a significant fan following not only "due to his talent but also his kindness of heart".