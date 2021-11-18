Arijit set for first live show after Covid crisis

Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid-19 crisis

The concert will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 19

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 16:34 ist
Singer Arijit Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid outbreak.

As the singer is all set to take the stage by storm at the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, he is already setting the benchmark for ticket sales records.

This will be his first concert after five years in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The organizers announced the launch of 'World's First Entertainment Cryptocurrency - PME PROTOCOL' on the same day as Arijit Singh's concert.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh stated, "I am humbled when I heard the news and it also gives hope to the music industry. I am grateful and very happy to bring back some joy and fun to my audience through my music. I look forward to hitting the stage and continuing entertaining my fans."

