Arishadvarga: 'It is about grey shades'

After rendezvousing at film festivals, ‘Arishadvarga’ is the latest flick to hit the floors. Showtime caught up with its cast — veteran of southern film industry Avinash and Nanda Gopal, the man who has worked across entertainment channels from radio to the silver screen.

Excerpts from the interview:

Nanda Gopal

Nanda Gopal plays an important role in ‘Arishadvarga’. He says director Arvind Kamath’s approach towards non-verbal communication in the film convinced him to act in it.

How did you channel the cop in you? Can you tell us about your role?

A friend of mine told me that the director was looking at casting for ‘Arishadvarga’, I heard the script and we went ahead and collaborated. This is probably one of those few film noirs in Kannada. The film’s universe is not of blacks and whites, but shades of grey. And Arvind (Kamath) is trying to capture most of those shades.

My character is of a very hard-boiled police inspector, who is lonely. This adds a certain dimension to the way he sees everything.

Did you expect the films to be screened at international film festivals?

No, what I expected was a good script. When we made the film, we were sure that the content was good. We were dealing with the content maturely. I was sure that it could transcend boundaries because of its universal plotline.

Why should people watch the movie?

It’s a bold attempt in a genre that’s not usually known. The film deals with a lot of interesting things that have happened to us but are rarely spoken about. It’s an interesting thriller.

Avinash

A veteran of the southern film industry, Avinash says that he believes in doing any role as long as it motivates him. He dons the look of a cold film producer in ‘Arishadvarga’.

What is your role in the movie?

I play the role of a film producer, who has relationship issues with his wife. It’s a strong character, who indulges in most of the Arishadvargas — the six sins. It’s one of those rare roles that I have done.

What made you choose the film?

When the filmmaker narrated the script and my role, which is a bold and gutsy one, I thought it was challenging. I’m an actor who is fine with any role as long as it motivates me. I felt the role is something that I could do differently.

How has Kannada cinema evolved?

I have worked both in parallel and mainstream cinema, mostly the latter. We shouldn’t compare the two. Mainstream cinema is what keeps the film industry going because that’s where the money is generated. When I started my career, it would take Rs 30 to 40 lakh to produce a film; it’s become Rs 50 crore today.

Tamil cinema, on the other hand, has come up with different stories made in smaller budgets, which are doing extremely well too. These kinds of films with small budgets, good story and intelligent directors are where you get characters you don’t get to play in commercial cinema.

Both art and commercial cinema should run parallelly, both are healthy for the industry.

The cast is young. Do you find the young generation promising?

They are very promising. It doesn’t matter that they are new to the film industry, what matters is that they are all very good actors. I have had 35 years of industry experience and all who acted beside me are excellent. They have come from a theatre background and know the nuances of today’s art of acting, which has evolved over a period of time.

I learn a lot from the younger generation. I feel if you don’t update yourself, you are not there.