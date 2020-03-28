Arjun Kapoor hopes the COVID-19 situation helps people realise the importance of the small joys of life

Bollywood actor recently urged people to respect the 21-day lockdown and stay safe amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Ki and Ka hero added that the current situation might help us realise the importance of the little joys of life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the film fraternity to a standstill with most production houses delaying major releases. Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, F9, V and No Time to Die are a few flicks which will not be hitting screens as planned. The shoots of biggies such as Prabhas 20, Jersey and the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings.

Most stars have, however, reached out to the aam janta through social media and requested them to take care of their health. Shah Rukh Khan recently asked fans to follow a back to basics approach to fight the pandemic. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan touched on the importance of social distancing.

Just like Bollywood stars, Tollywood biggies too have done their bit to create awareness about the coronavirus scare. Ram Charan and Jr NTR recently highlighted the precautions to be kept in mind to bring the situation under control. Chiranjeevi spoke about the need to stay indoors and take care of the aged.

Coming back to Arjun, he is going through a bad phase on the professional front. The young star’s problems started when Namastey England under-performed at the box office and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. His subsequent releases India’s Most Wanted and Panipat too did not make an impact at the ticket window. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, features Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady