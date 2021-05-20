Arnold to make TV debut with action-packed series

Arnold Schwarzenegger to make TV debut with action-packed series

The series revolves around what happens when a father and daughter go on an adventure

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 20 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 18:26 ist
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Credit: AFP Photo

Streamer Netflix has announced that it has bagged an untitled spy adventure series, featuring Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead.

The project, which hails from Skydance Television and also starring Top Gun: Maverick actor Monica Barbaro, marks Schwarzenegger's first television project, the streaming service said in a statement.

Created by Nick Santora of "Scorpion" fame, the story follows a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years.

"They realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humour," the official plotline read.

"Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they're finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix.

"I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team," Schwarzenegger, 73, said.

Santora created and developed the eight episode show as part of his overall deal with Skydance Television.

Schwarzenegger will also serve as executive producer alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance, and Santora.

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Hollywood
Netflix

