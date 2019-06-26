'Article 15' gets five modifications from CBFC

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15", which revolves around the caste divide in the country, has been granted a 'UA' certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The investigative thriller features Ayushman Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa.

According to the official website of CBFC, the film was categorised 'UA'- unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voice-over in Hindi in the existing disclaimer before at the beginning of the film.

The board suggested a modification in a scene by removing the visual of a flag falling in the fire. It replaced a sexually abusive word with another expression and also a derogatory word directed towards parents.

Visuals of beating people have been reduced by 30 per cent.

"Article 15" is scheduled to be released Friday.