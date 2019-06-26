'Article 15' gets five modifications from CBFC

'Article 15' gets five modifications from CBFC

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2019, 17:03pm ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2019, 17:15pm ist
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15" has been granted a 'UA' certificate. (DH Photo)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "Article 15", which revolves around the caste divide in the country, has been granted a 'UA' certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The investigative thriller features Ayushman Khurrana as a cop, with Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa.

According to the official website of CBFC, the film was categorised 'UA'- unrestricted public exhibition but with parental guidance after the makers submitted a compliance certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and added a voice-over in Hindi in the existing disclaimer before at the beginning of the film.

The board suggested a modification in a scene by removing the visual of a flag falling in the fire. It replaced a sexually abusive word with another expression and also a derogatory word directed towards parents.

Visuals of beating people have been reduced by 30 per cent.

"Article 15" is scheduled to be released Friday. 

Article 15
bollywood
Ayushman Khurrana
CBFC
Comments (+)
 