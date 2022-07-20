Aruna Arya Gupta's new song to evoke patriotism in you

While Independence Day is just a few weeks away, we already feel the ooze of patriotism, and so does actress Aruna Arya Gupta. The actress, who is known for her remarkable work in the world of entertainment, is all geared up with her new music video. And this time it's a patriotic one!

In this special song, actress Aruna Arya Gupta will be seen playing an entirely different character this time and narrating a new story.

Sharing her enthusiasm about this new project, actress Aruna said, "A patriotic song is always welcome. I am very thankful to the makers who have come together and decided to create something like this. Moreover, I'm very delighted to work with the iconic personalities of the music world as I admire them a lot. I'm sure the grand success of this song will be tremendous."

Our source has confirmed that the song is special as the diva has managed to rope a couple of esteemed Bollywood singers and musicians for the music video. While the names of the singers are kept under the wraps, the makers are soon to burst the bubbles of excitement real soon.

Earlier, Aruna Arya was been seen in other hit music videos like ‘Laazmi’ and ‘Aaja Shyam’ which were the rage on the internet.

From time to time, Aruna has proved her prowess not just in acting but also as a writer and an actor and has been felicitated with several awards.