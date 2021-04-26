Oscars 2021: Complete list of winners

As 'Nomadland' wins big at the Oscars, here's a the complete list of winners

The Oscars 2021 were to be held in February but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

  • Apr 26 2021, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 11:01 ist
A still from 'Nomadland'. Credit: IMDb

The Oscars 2021 are finally upon us much to the delight of movie buffs. The biggest name from the film fraternity are vying for top honours and a keen contest is on the cards in most categories. Here is the list of winners and nominees:

* 'W' indicates the winner in the category in question. 

 

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (W)

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

 

Directing

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (W)

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
 
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

 

Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father (W)

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

 

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States Vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland (W)

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

 

Actress in a Supporting Role

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn - Minari (W)

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman - The Father

 

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah (W)

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

 

International Feature Film

Another Round - Denmark (W)

Collective - Romania

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

 

Costume Design

Ann Roth - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)

Trish Summerville - Mank

Alexandra Byrne - Emma

Bina Daigeler - Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Pinocchio

 

Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt - Mank (W)

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael - The Trial of The Chicago 7

Sean Bobbitt - Judas and The Black Messiah

Dariusz Wolski - News of the World

 

Makeup & Hairstyling

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)

Pinocchio

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

 

Visual Effects

Tenet (W)

The Midnight Sky

Love and Monsters

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

 

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman (W)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Writing (Adaptated Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

The Father (W)

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tiger

 

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (W)

Wolfwalkers

 

Music (Original Song)

Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah (W)

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now from One Night in Miami...

 

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World 

Soul (W)

 

Documentary (Feature)

Time

Crip Camp

My Octopus Teacher (W)

Collective

The Mole Agent

 

Documentary (Short)

Colette (W)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward"

A Love Song for Latasha

 

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal (W)

 

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (W)

White Eye

 

Animated short film

If Anything Happens I Love You (W)

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

 

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (W)

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

 

Production Design

Mank (W)

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

News of the World

Tenet

