As 'Nomadland' wins big at the Oscars, here's a the complete list of winners

The Oscars 2021 are finally upon us much to the delight of movie buffs. The biggest name from the film fraternity are vying for top honours and a keen contest is on the cards in most categories. Here is the list of winners and nominees:
* 'W' indicates the winner in the category in question.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (W)
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Sound of Metal
Directing
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (W)
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father (W)
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States Vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland (W)
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Actress in a Supporting Role
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh Jung-Youn - Minari (W)
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Colman - The Father
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah (W)
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
International Feature Film
Another Round - Denmark (W)
Collective - Romania
Better Days - Hong Kong
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Costume Design
Ann Roth - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)
Trish Summerville - Mank
Alexandra Byrne - Emma
Bina Daigeler - Mulan
Massimo Cantini Parrini - Pinocchio
Cinematography
Erik Messerschmidt - Mank (W)
Joshua James Richards - Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael - The Trial of The Chicago 7
Sean Bobbitt - Judas and The Black Messiah
Dariusz Wolski - News of the World
Makeup & Hairstyling
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (W)
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Visual Effects
Tenet (W)
The Midnight Sky
Love and Monsters
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman (W)
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Writing (Adaptated Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Father (W)
Nomadland
One Night in Miami...
The White Tiger
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (W)
Wolfwalkers
Music (Original Song)
Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah (W)
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now from One Night in Miami...
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul (W)
Documentary (Feature)
Time
Crip Camp
My Octopus Teacher (W)
Collective
The Mole Agent
Documentary (Short)
Colette (W)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward"
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal (W)
Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers (W)
White Eye
Animated short film
If Anything Happens I Love You (W)
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal (W)
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Production Design
Mank (W)
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Tenet
