As SRK, Preity-starrer 'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years, actress says: 'Here's to believing in old fashioned love'

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses from the film

IANS
Mumbai,
  • Nov 12 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 16:33 ist
Preity Zinta. Credit: AFP Photo

 As their iconic romantic film Veer Zaara completes 18 years in Hindi cinema on Saturday, actress Preity Zinta penned an ode to the film saying tha nothing compares to the Yash Chopra directorial.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared glimpses from the film. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "There have been movies and there will be movies but nothing compares to Veer Zaara. Nothing compares to the magic of Yash Chopra films, his love for romance &amp; the purity of his characters."

She added: "Here's to believing in good old fashioned love &amp; to loving someone with such pure intent that no boundary, no religion &amp; no border can keep that love apart. Thank you Adi Chopra for creating the world of Veer Zaara &amp; to all the cast n crew members that made this film so so special. #VeerZaara."

Veer Zaara is a period epic romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the eponymous star-crossed lovers: Veer Pratap Singh (Khan) is an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Zinta) is the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

Veer is imprisoned on false charges, and a young Pakistani lawyer, named Saamiya Siddiqui, fights his case. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher play supporting roles.

