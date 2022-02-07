What a wonderful childhood it was: Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar: What a wonderful childhood it was

In a career spanning eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with Asha for over 50 duets

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 07 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 15:34 ist
Childhood photo of late singer Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Credit: Instagram/asha.bhosle

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday remembered her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, and posted a childhood picture of the duo, reminiscing the years they spent together.

In an emotional post, hours after the 92-year-old melody queen was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening, Bhosle shared the picture on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo featured a young Lata Mangeshkar, with a flower in her hair, sitting with Asha.

Also Read: Facts about India's 'melody queen' Lata Mangeshkar

"Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the (What a wonderful childhood it was). Didi and I," the 88-year-old singer wrote.

In a career spanning eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar collaborated with Asha for over 50 duets, including popular songs like Main Chali Main Chali from Padosan, Mann Kyon Behka Re from Utsav and Band ho Mutthi To Laakh Ki from Dharam-Veer.

Lata Mangeshkar -- the eldest of the five siblings Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath -- passed away on Sunday morning following Covid related complications in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she was admitted over 28 days ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the luminaries from politics and the entertainment industry present at the icon's funeral at Shivaji Park in Dadar area.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the funeral. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
Lata Mangeshkar
Asha Bhosle
Cinema

What's Brewing

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 