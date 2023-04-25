Asha Bhosle remembers Lata Mangeshkar at award ceremony

Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan remember Lata Mangeshkar at award ceremony

Bhosle received the second Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar and Balan was given the Vishesh Puraskar for her contribution to cinema

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (L) receives the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar from music composer and singer Hridaynath Mangeshkar (C) as playback singer Asha Bhosle watches during an annual award ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

The sister wished she was there in person and the fan wore a sari she had gifted her. For playback singer Asha Bhosle and actor Vidya Balan, being honoured at the Mangeshkar family awards was bittersweet, a moment to be treasured but also remember late melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

Bhosle received the second Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar and Balan was given the Vishesh Puraskar for her contribution to cinema at the awards ceremony Monday night.

“This is my most prestigious award, but I wish Lata Didi were here in person,” Bhosle, 89, said in a statement.

Bhosle, the third of the five Mangeshkar siblings, also performed her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar's composition Mogara Phulala, the Marathi song she sang with Lata Mangeshkar.

The family and the Mangeshkar family trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, 2022, following multiple organ failure.

Balan, the star of films such as The Dirty Picture and Kahaani, said she is blessed to receive the award in the sari gifted by Lata Mangeshkar years ago.

“As a new actress, I was watching Lata Mangeshkar with awe at an event. Later, I mustered the courage to actually call her, I heard her divine voice on the phone, she sent me a sari home and it was a boon to me.

"I always wanted to wear this sari and show her one day, but today was meant to be. And here I am wearing this sari, and receiving the prestigious award. It is indeed a blessing for me and as I speak, I am shaking,” she said.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient.

Others who received the award at the event include veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas for his contribution to Indian music, Gauri Theaters of Prashant Damle fan foundation for Best Drama of the Year (Niyam Va Ati Lagu), Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust for yeoman Social Service, Granthali Prakashan with the Vagvilasini Puraskar for contribution to literature, and actor-director Prasad Oak with the Vishesh Puraskar for contribution to cinema and drama.

April 24 is the memorial-day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, theatre and music veteran and father of the Mangeshkar siblings.

