Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome second child

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 01 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 17:39 ist
Ashlee Simpson. Credit: Twitter/ Ashlee Simpson

Singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson and her husband, actor Evan Ross have become parents to their second child.

The couple, who have named their newborn son Ziggy Blu Ross, took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday.

"Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the moon. We are so blessed!" Simpson, 36, wrote alongside a photo of their son, revealing he was born on October 29.

"I'm in heaven," Ross, 32, captioned the same photo.

The baby joins the couple's five-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and Simpson's son with former husband, musician Pete Wentz, 11-year-old Bronx Wentz.

Simpson announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.

