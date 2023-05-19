Ayushmann Khurana's father astrologer P Khurana dies

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies

P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2023, 20:27 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 20:27 ist
P Khurana. Credit: Twitter

Actors Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana died on Friday due to a "prolonged incurable ailment".

P Khurana, who was an astrologer by profession, breathed his last in Mohali, Punjab, read a statement by Aparshakti's spokesperson.

"It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.

"We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

According to media reports, P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ayushmann Khurrana
Aparshakti Khurana
India News
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 