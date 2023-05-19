Astrologer P Khurana, father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies

Actors Ayushmann Khurana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana died on Friday due to a "prolonged incurable ailment".
P Khurana, who was an astrologer by profession, breathed his last in Mohali, Punjab, read a statement by Aparshakti's spokesperson.
"It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment.
"We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.
According to media reports, P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.
